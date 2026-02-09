First City Cannabis Approved To Operate Within Bemidji City Limits

After controversy over the location of First City Cannabis, the first proposed cannabis dispensary within Bemidji city limits, the Bemidji Planning Board approved an interim use permit for the business on Monday. The vote was held after the Bemidji Planning Commission split on whether to approve a permit last month.

Minnesota cannabis laws state that a cannabis business must be at least 500 feet away from a daycare facility. What had been debated is from where the measurement should be made.

“Because if you measure from property to property line, that’s not 500 feet; if you measure from building to building, it is,” said Bemidji Planning Board member Jorge Prince during the meeting. “We are not clear in our ordinance about how to measure. So then if I’m using that criteria of, does this adversely affect the public health, the morals, etc., does 50 feet do that?”

With the proposed location being near two buildings with youth activities—the Gym Bin and KandiLand Learning Center—the topic of discussion then turned to children’s safety.

“There’s actually some studies that show that well-regulated cannabis stores with comprehensive surveillance and security systems actually contribute to crime deterrence,” said Gwenia Fiskevold Gould, Bemidji Planning Board Vice Chair.

“There is probably more risk to children in Walmart than this plan,” stated board member Emelie Rivera. “Loitering is not allowed on the property. Kids can enter liquor stores; kids can enter tobacco stores. They aren’t going to be able to enter this [building].”

Rivera also brought up the need to bring more tax dollars into the city, saying that this is a good way to do so.

“We talk out of one side of our face about economic development, then I want to make sure that we’re talking out both sides of our face for economic development. This is going to bring dollars, and so that’s important; that’s part of this.”

After considering the grey areas within Minnesota cannabis laws, the Planning Board voted on whether to approve a permit for the business.

“Based on our findings of fact, there are no red flags,” said Bemidji Planning Board Chair Lynn Eaton. “It meets all five criteria, we got nine conditions that we’re going to be putting on this, and as board member [Mark] Dickinson said, I have a hard time trying to find a way to deny this application.”

The board voted 6-1 in favor of approving First City Cannabis their interim use permit, with board member Josh Peterson being the lone “no” vote.

The interim use permit can be reviewed for compliance one time after six months of operation to ensure that all agreements and policies are being met.