First Case of Monkeypox Reported in Minnesota

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported the first presumptive case of monkeypox in the state this morning.

According to the MDH, an adult in the Twin Cities area is reported to have the virus. The testing was conducted at the MDH Public Health Laboratory. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia is conducting further tests to confirm the diagnosis. MDH is also conducting contact tracing. This tracing is to identify anyone who was in direct close contact with the patient while infectious.

The MDH alleges that the patient most likely contracted the viral infection while traveling abroad. Transmission of the disease includes contact with infectious sores and body fluids; contaminated items, such as beddings or clothing; or through respiratory droplets from prolonged face-to-face exposure. The MDH states that the risk of infection to the general public is low at this time. However, people with direct close contact are advised to monitor their symptoms.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that can appear like blisters or pimples. With this current outbreak, the MDH says people may experience just the rash and no other symptoms. The rash may only consist of a few sores that appear on the body or face, or in the mouth, genital or anal region.

While the illness can be treated on its own, it can last from two to four weeks. Scarring may occur due to the sores. The MDH also warns monkeypox can also lead to pneumonia or even be fatal in rare cases. Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start to a full recovery.

Currently, the CDC is evaluating the need for vaccines or antivirals on a case-by-case basis. The broad use of vaccines are not recommended at this time by the CDC. But, the investigation is still ongoing.

“While the threat of monkeypox generally remains low, it’s important that everyone be aware of this disease, so that those at risk can seek medical care and get tested promptly if they believe they have symptoms,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

The CDC reports 201 cases of monkeypox/orthopoxvirus in 26 other states as of June 24th. More than 4,100 cases have been reported in 47 countries where monkeypox is typically not reported.

To prevent the spread of monkeypox, the CDC and MDH recommend people practice good hand hygiene, minimize skin-to-skin contact with a person showcasing sores or who have been exposed recently, avoid contact with materials, such as bedding, that have been exposed, and contact their health care provider if they experience symptoms.

More information about monkeypox in Minnesota can be found on the MDH’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today