Lakeland PBS

First Baptist Church of Baxter Celebrates 150th Anniversary

Hanky HazeltonAug. 2 2022

A long-time Brainerd area church celebrated its 150th year this weekend with activities for their congregation and the community.

First Baptist Church in Baxter was originally built in Gregory Park in Brainerd, but was rebuilt a few times after burning down in 1884. After adding a school and outgrowing their space, they moved to Baxter in 1976. This past Sunday, they celebrated their 150th anniversary.

To thank their members and the community for their support over the years, the church held events over the weekend like a 5K run/walk on Saturday morning. At 2 o’clock that day, they had a carnival for kids and adults, with activities like bouncy houses, a dunk tank, and axe throwing, along with food trucks. Later in the day, there were concerts put on by the Teen Challenge Choir as well as the Ball Brothers, a Christian music group based out of Georgia.

Events on Sunday included a picnic lunch and a service where they burned a copy of their mortgage, which was done to celebrate their current building being paid off.

First Baptist is the second Brainerd area church to celebrate a 150th anniversary this summer. Earlier in July, First Congregational United Church of Christ also celebrated 150 years.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Motorcycle Racer at Brainerd International Raceway Killed in Crash Last Friday

Northwoods Adventure: Opening Day at 2022 Crow Wing County Fair

Minnesota Case Weighs Right to Emergency Contraception

Preparations Underway for This Year’s Crow Wing County Fair

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.