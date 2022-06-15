First Baptist Church 150 Year Anniversary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

First Baptist Church is celebrating their 150 year anniversary the weekend of July 30th & July 31st. You are invited to take part in the many events that will be available.

All activities take place at First Baptist Church 7389 Fairview Road, Baxter, MN 56425

Saturday July 30th

The Ebenezer 5K starts at 9 a.m.

Carnival, Inflatables & Food Trucks start at 2 p.m.

Teen Challenge Choir concert starts at 5 p.m.

The Ball Brothers outdoor concert starts at 6 p.m.

Sunday July 31st

“Great is Thy Faith Fullness” service starts at 9 a.m.

Picnic lunch served at 11 a.m.

“Celebrating God’s Goodness” service starts at 12 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today