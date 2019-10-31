Lakeland PBS

First Annual “Boo to the Flu” event in Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 30 2019

Halloween came a day early at Sanford health today in Bemidji. Sanford children’s hosted it’s first annual “Boo To The Flu” event where kids were able to receive flu vaccinations and celebrate Halloween as well.

The purpose of the event is to promote and provide fun for kids and parents to come in and get vaccinated. Each room in the clinic was decorated and featured games, coloring, reading and a free pumpkin.

Heather Eichstadt, Women’s and Children Clinic RN manager states,

“They’re coming of course to get their flu shot because it’s called we say boo to the flu. The importance of the flu shot is that we really want to get our families, our kiddos, grandma, grandpa, everybody vaccinated against the flu as possible because it can be a really scary thing. I know we think of the flu not always as it’s just the flu but a flu can cause; the flu can cause lots of serious problems in a family even death. So it’s really important that you come in and get your vaccination.”

Over 150 people per-registered to receive their flu shots at the event.

