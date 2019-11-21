The First Ever 0.5k Race In Bemidji To Help End Child Abuse

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Child Abuse Prevention Council will be hosting a 0.5k race to end child abuse next Friday, November 29th. The race will begin at the Mayflower Building and

finishing at the Cabin Coffeehouse or Bar 209.

In 2015, about 1,670 children died from abuse and neglect in the U.S. Nearly 700,000 children are abused in the U.S. annually and an estimated 683,000 children were victims of abuse and neglect in 2015.

The Race to End Child Abuse is in collaboration with the Bemidji Child Abuse Prevention Council, Bar 209, Cabin Coffeehouse, Nourish & Balance, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Toni Leach Fitness, and the United Way of Bemidji Area.

Check-in will begin at 4:30 p.m and each participant will receive a coupon redeemable for a hot chocolate from the Cabin Coffeehouse or a light tap beer from Bar 209.

Individual registration is $20, Couple/Family Registration is $35 and children must be under the age of 18 to be included in a family ticket.

Holiday costumes and ugly sweaters are encouraged and the first 100 participants will receive a free Santa hat.

All proceeds benefit the Child Abuse Prevention Council.

Registration is available at UnitedWayBemidji.org/0.5k.

