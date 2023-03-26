Lakeland PBS

First Aid and Basic Life Support Classes Being Offered in Bemidji

Lakeland News — Mar. 25 2023

Through the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department, Bemidji State University’s Gillett Wellness Center is offering lifesaving instructional courses to teach the public about basic first aid and CPR techniques.

The courses come in two forms – one on Basic Life Support, which is meant to provide a refresher for health care professionals, and the other on Heartsaver First Aid, which trains anyone with little or no medical training whom either need certification for their jobs or would want to be prepared for any emergencies.

Anyone looking to register for the BLS and Heartsaver courses can visit the Bemidji Parks and Recreation website.

By — Lakeland News

