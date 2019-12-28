Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Bemidji Armed Robbery Suspect Charged

Firehouse Subs Grand Opening in Baxter

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 27 2019

Firehouse Subs announced its Grand Opening in Baxter after owners, Bob and Larrisa Sullivan discovered the restaurant while on vacation in Florida. The franchise gives back to the community by making contributions to first responders and public organizations.

“We greet every customer when they come in so to get the crews attention we say ’10-12′ and then when the customer walks in, everyone says ‘welcome to Firehouse,’ so it starts with that initial greeting and then after that they come up and we have good customer service at the register,” said Firehouse Subs General Manager Taylor Stansbury.

Along with fire station decor, their very own sauce, and steamed cold cuts those are just some of the differences that make Firehouse Subs stand out.

“We have a wide variety of sauces, we have about 28 different hot sauces on display and we got our own Captain Sorensen sauce which is kind of like a mid range, and we rank them from one to 10 for hotness. The subs come hot and steamed and its just that steamy meat that is kind of different,” said Stansbury.

For every sub that is purchased a portion of the sales goes into providing lifesaving equipment and funding towards education for first responders.

“Our Police Departments helps give back to the Fire Departments and Police Departments, and previous Firehouse locations donated enough money so they can get their AED systems for ambulances and stuff like that, its a very great foundation and I encourage everyone to help donate,”said Shift Manager Greg Shervey.

The Firehouse Subs public safety foundation was founded in 2005 providing funding to 46 million hometown heroes in 49 states including Puerto Rico and Canada.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Latest Stories

Bemidji Armed Robbery Suspect Charged

Posted on Dec. 27 2019

Revenge Porn Law Unconstitutional

Posted on Dec. 27 2019

12-Year-Old Millerville Boy Who Was Injured In A Grain Silo Accident Dies

Posted on Dec. 27 2019

Fosston Woman Dead In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Mahnomen on Christmas Day

Posted on Dec. 27 2019

Motorists Should Plan Ahead For Weekend Snowstorm

Posted on Dec. 27 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.