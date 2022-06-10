Firefighters Work to Put Out Shed Fire in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Thursday evening.

A privately-owned shed along Gem Lane NE was engulfed in flames. Bemidji police, firefighters, and EMS were on the scene.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire, and plenty of smoke was still present even after flames were put out.

No further information is available at this time.

