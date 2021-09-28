Lakeland PBS

Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire Monday Evening Near Bemidji

Nick UrsiniSep. 28 2021

The roof of the structure was on fire and had smoke coming from it when firefighters arrived. According to the Bemidji Fire Department, the call came in at 5:56 PM of a reported structure fire at 2307 Buchanan Avenue SW in Grant Valley Township, southwest of Bemidji.

Photo Credit: Bemidji Fire Department

Firefighters were on scene for approximately two hours with 21 firefighters. The structure and contents suffered moderate damage.

The fire remains under investigation, but the Bemidji Fire Department says the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

No injuries were reported.

By — Nick Ursini

