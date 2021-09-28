Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire Monday Evening Near Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The roof of the structure was on fire and had smoke coming from it when firefighters arrived. According to the Bemidji Fire Department, the call came in at 5:56 PM of a reported structure fire at 2307 Buchanan Avenue SW in Grant Valley Township, southwest of Bemidji.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately two hours with 21 firefighters. The structure and contents suffered moderate damage.

The fire remains under investigation, but the Bemidji Fire Department says the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

No injuries were reported.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today