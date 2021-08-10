Lakeland PBS

Firefighters Respond to Fire Near Sanford Bemidji Hospital

Lakeland News — Aug. 10 2021

Firefighters responded to a fire in a park near Sanford Bemidji Medical Center today in Bemidji.

The area is uninhabited. The fire began around two this afternoon, and helicopters dropped water from overhead into the flames.

The area of the fire was between Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Neilson Place, and North Country Park. This is the second time there has been a fire in the area so far this year.

The conditions this summer have been unusually dry, leading to higher risk of wildfires. There has been no confirmation of the cause of the fire.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Adds Exceptions to Non-Essential Water Usage Ban

HydraHeads Claim 9th Championship Win at Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

Visit Bemidji Prepares for Minnesota State Fair

Teenager Arrested After Multiple Gunshots Fired in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.