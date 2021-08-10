Firefighters Respond to Fire Near Sanford Bemidji Hospital

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Firefighters responded to a fire in a park near Sanford Bemidji Medical Center today in Bemidji.

The area is uninhabited. The fire began around two this afternoon, and helicopters dropped water from overhead into the flames.

The area of the fire was between Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Neilson Place, and North Country Park. This is the second time there has been a fire in the area so far this year.

The conditions this summer have been unusually dry, leading to higher risk of wildfires. There has been no confirmation of the cause of the fire.

