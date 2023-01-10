Firefighters Rescue Woman from House Fire Near Ironton
Firefighters near Ironton rescued a woman from a house fire early Saturday morning.
A caller who reported the fire said he had gotten out of the house in Irondale Township, located on the 21000 block of Wood Land Road, but two teenage boys and a women were still inside. When firefighters arrived at the home, the boys had made it out but a 35-year-old Ironton woman had to be removed from the home by fire personnel.
All three were transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. The woman was later transferred to a Twin Cities hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.
A Crow Wing County deputy was also treated for smoke inhalation at Essentia Health in Brainerd and was later released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and Deerwood Fire Department were assisted at the scene by the Crosby Police Department, Crosby Ambulance, Ironton Fire Department, and Crosby Fire Department.
