Firefighters Making Progress on NE MN Wildfires Despite Gusty Winds

Firefighters continue to make progress battling three wildfires in northeast Minnesota.

Despite strong, gusty winds last night, existing fire lines held at both the Camp House fire near Brimson as well as the Jenkins Creek fire. Overnight precipitation also aided in cooling the fires.

The Camp House fire is now listed at around 12,000 acres and is 73% contained. Meanwhile, most crews have pretty much left the Munger Shaw fire, which was listed at 95% contained. The cause of that fire is still undetermined.

Nearly all the firefighters from there have now been moved to the Jenkins Creek fire, which is listed at close to 17,000 acres and is 13% contained.

“There’s currently 213 firefighters working on Jenkins Creek, which is a significant number that is not including the bulldoze[r] operators and those that are building those lines,” said St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay in a video update released Wednesday. “Yesterday I talked about some hot spots that flared up in the northeast corner of Jenkins Creek. Those were put out by the Hotshots and they continue to make really good progress there. And leadership at fire command is reporting that they are feeling very optimistic about how things are looking at Jenkins Creek.”

Authorities say the Camp House fire started on private land and moved into National Forest System lands. The initial investigation into the Jenkins Creek fire indicates the fire is related to a human cause, but the investigation is ongoing.