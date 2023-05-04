Firefighters Battle Wildfire Southeast of Bemidji on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Firefighters battled a wildfire southeast of Bemidji on Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple firefighting crews responded just after 2 p.m. to a fire along Beltrami Line Rd. just south of Highway 2. Witnesses say a brush pile fire spread into the woods and over a road.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire but were still working on hot spots late that afternoon. Our reporter at the scene said no buildings were threatened, but it’s unclear how much land burned in the fire.

