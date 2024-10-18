Oct 18, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Firefighters Battle Wildfire Just East of Bemidji
Firefighters battled a wildfire just east of Bemidji on Thursday off of Power Dam Road.
Two planes and a helicopter grabbed water from the Mississippi River and Grace Lake in order to extinguish the fire.
According to Beltrami County Emergency Management, the fire has been cleared, but there are still reports of smoke in the area, which appears to be unrelated to this fire and may possibly be from fires in North and South Dakota.
