Firefighters Battle Wildfire in Scenic State Park Near Bigfork

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Last night, firefighters battled a wildfire in Scenic State Park near Bigfork.

The 10-acre wildfire was burning in mature pine and brush in the remote northeast corner of the park when firefighters arrived. It is now contained, but firefighters remain on the scene mopping up three to four acres of the area.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Scenic State Park remains open, including the Chase Point and Lodge Campgrounds.

Dry conditions throughout the state are keeping firefighters concerned, and red flag warnings were out for a good chunk of central Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today