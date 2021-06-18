Firefighters Battle Wildfire in Scenic State Park Near Bigfork
Last night, firefighters battled a wildfire in Scenic State Park near Bigfork.
The 10-acre wildfire was burning in mature pine and brush in the remote northeast corner of the park when firefighters arrived. It is now contained, but firefighters remain on the scene mopping up three to four acres of the area.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Scenic State Park remains open, including the Chase Point and Lodge Campgrounds.
Dry conditions throughout the state are keeping firefighters concerned, and red flag warnings were out for a good chunk of central Minnesota.
