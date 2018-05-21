Firefighters Battle Grass Fire North Of Bemidji
Despite recent rain and wet conditions, firefighters from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were busy battling a grass fire Sunday afternoon.
In a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Dave Hoefer, he says even though we are quickly “greening up” with recent rains and warmer temperatures, dry fuels remain for wildfires.
Burning restrictions are still in place for most of the Lakeland viewing area. Campfires are allowed.
