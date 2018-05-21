Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Firefighters Battle Grass Fire North Of Bemidji

Josh Peterson
May. 21 2018
Leave a Comment

Courtesy: Bemidji Fire Department

Courtesy: Bemidji Fire Department

Despite recent rain and wet conditions, firefighters from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were busy battling a grass fire Sunday afternoon.

In a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Dave Hoefer, he says even though we are quickly “greening up” with recent rains and warmer temperatures, dry fuels remain for wildfires.

Burning restrictions are still in place for most of the Lakeland viewing area. Campfires are allowed.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Fire Department Reminding Public About Open Burning Restrictions

Northwoods Adventure: Possible Changes To Leech Lake Walleye Regulations

Wildfire Conditions Remain High

DNR Considering Changes To Walleye Regulations On Leech Lake

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

INNOCENT (@INNOCEN61132542) said

HERBAL FORMULA Diagnosed last June after almost a year of many, many speciali... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

Latest Story

Two Arrested In Central Minnesota Drug Bust

A drug bust Saturday morning has led to the arrest of two people from central Minnesota. According to a release from the Crow Wing Coun
Posted on May. 21 2018

Latest Stories

Two Arrested In Central Minnesota Drug Bust

Posted on May. 21 2018

Man And Child Dead After Kayak Incident On Hart Lake

Posted on May. 21 2018

False Report of Drive-by Shooting, Determined to be Accidental Self Inflicted Gun Shot Injury

Posted on May. 21 2018

Islander Hockey Cup Hits The Ice At The Sanford Center

Posted on May. 19 2018

Bemidji And Grand Rapids Baseball Face Off In Wood Bat Classic

Posted on May. 19 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.