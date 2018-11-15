Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Sebeka

Firefighters from multiple communities spent Wednesday afternoon battling a house fire near Sebeka in Meadow Township.

According to a release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday November 14th at approximately 1:50pm, authorities received a report of a structure fire located at an address in section 21 of Meadow Township.

Upon arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that a single family home was on fire with visible flames inside, and smoke coming from the eaves. Family and neighbors reported that the home was vacant and no one was inside.

Fire Departments from Sebeka, Menahga, Verndale, and Park Rapids all worked together to extinguish the blaze.

Tri County Ambulance, Sebeka Police Department, Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office, and Todd-Wadena Electric also assisted on the scene.

Nobody was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.