Firefighters Battle Blaze at Railroad Bridge in Bemidji

Bemidji firefighters battled a blaze today at a railroad bridge that crosses the Mississippi River between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji.

The fire was reported around four today, and 18 firefighters and three engines were on the scene for about two hours. According to a press release from the Bemidji Fire Department, the fire caused moderate damage to the bridge.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, but it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

