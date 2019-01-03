Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Blueberry Pines Golf Course Lodge

Nathan Green
Jan. 3 2019
Leave a Comment

First responders near the Menahga area Wednesday were busy fighting a fire at the Blueberry Pines Golf Dining and Event Center.

The fire started just before 4 in the afternoon and was reported as “still active” as of 7:30 PM. There are no injuries reported at this time, and there’s no word on the cause. The building is expected to be a complete loss.

Multiple agencies were called in response to the fire. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says more information about the fire will be released as it becomes available.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Man Who Died In Wadena County Crash Identified

One Dead After One-Vehicle Crash In Wadena County

Fire Claims Barn In Wadena County

Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Sebeka

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Enjoying Perfect Start to Season

The Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball team made it to the state tournament last year for the first time since 2010, and despite losing several key
Posted on Jan. 3 2019

Latest Stories

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Enjoying Perfect Start to Season

Posted on Jan. 3 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Quick Fix Oatmeal

Posted on Jan. 2 2019

Pine River Church Asks For Return Of Stolen Jesus Statue

Posted on Jan. 2 2019

Improvements Planned For Sportland Corners Intersection In Nisswa

Posted on Jan. 2 2019

Reminder To Properly Dispose Of Your Hazardous Waste

Posted on Jan. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.