Firefighters Battle Blaze at Blueberry Pines Golf Course Lodge
First responders near the Menahga area Wednesday were busy fighting a fire at the Blueberry Pines Golf Dining and Event Center.
The fire started just before 4 in the afternoon and was reported as “still active” as of 7:30 PM. There are no injuries reported at this time, and there’s no word on the cause. The building is expected to be a complete loss.
Multiple agencies were called in response to the fire. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says more information about the fire will be released as it becomes available.
