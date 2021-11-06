Firearms Deer Hunting Season Opener About to Begin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tomorrow morning marks the start of the firearms deer hunting season across the state.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging hunters to plan ahead and be up-to-date on the latest regulations, especially regarding chronic wasting disease. There is mandatory testing for CWD throughout the state this weekend.

The deer opener is a yearly tradition that bring together both family and friends, and the DNR is expecting a lot of people to be out in the woods tomorrow.

“Hunters will find a lot of things the same,” said Sarah Strommen, DNR Commissioner. We’re expecting a steady harvest. We have deer populations in Minnesota doing well. We have nearly 500,000, half a million, deer hunters in Minnesota so they’re expected to be in the field.”

The firearms deer season beings half-an-hour before sunrise tomorrow morning on Saturday, November 6.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today