Firearms Deer Hunting Season Opener About to Begin

Lakeland News — Nov. 5 2021

Tomorrow morning marks the start of the firearms deer hunting season across the state.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging hunters to plan ahead and be up-to-date on the latest regulations, especially regarding chronic wasting disease. There is mandatory testing for CWD throughout the state this weekend.

The deer opener is a yearly tradition that bring together both family and friends, and the DNR is expecting a lot of people to be out in the woods tomorrow.

“Hunters will find a lot of things the same,” said Sarah Strommen, DNR Commissioner. We’re expecting a steady harvest. We have deer populations in Minnesota doing well. We have nearly 500,000, half a million, deer hunters in Minnesota so they’re expected to be in the field.”

The firearms deer season beings half-an-hour before sunrise tomorrow morning on Saturday, November 6.

