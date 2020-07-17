Firearms and Drugs Found During Search Warrant In Foley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A man has been arrested for possession of firearms during a search warrant in Foley. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force also located drugs at the residence.

On July 16th, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of 17th Avenue Northeast in Foley. Investigators learned through numerous sources that the individual at that address was believed to be in possession of firearms but was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Investigators executed a search warrant and located several individuals, including 18-year-old Grant Christopher Saxon of Foley. Saxon had an apprehension and detention order issued on him from Stearns County and had two handguns and ammo in his possession.

Investigators located over 250 grams of suspected marijuana, over 100 pills of suspected Xanax pills, and a small amount of suspected marijuana wax. Saxon was transported to Stearns County Jail where he is being held on his apprehension and detention order.

Saxon will be transported to Benton County Jail where he will be held on 5th degree possession of controlled substance and two counts of an ineligible person in possession of firearm.

