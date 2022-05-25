Fire South of Aitkin Results in Three Deaths

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A fire in Wealthwood Township south of Aitkin killed three people.

On May 22nd in the early morning hours, the Aitkin Fire Department, deputies and Garrison Fire Department arrived on the scene of a trailer home fire. The structure was fully engulfed and collapsed in on itself. Emergency responders managed to extinguish the fire. Along with the State Fire Marshal, they began to shift through the debris.

Responders found the charred remains of three people and two dogs in the debris. The bodies were identified as two adults and one child. According to the Aitkin Sheriff’s Office, the victims are determined to be Jeffrey Cleys, 69, and Michelle Cleys, 55, of Aitkin. The child’s body was of their grandchild, Grant Diehl, 6, of Deerwood.

There is an ongoing investigation. However, it is believed the space heater may have contributed to the fire.

