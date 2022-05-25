Lakeland PBS

Fire South of Aitkin Results in Three Deaths

Mary BalstadMay. 25 2022

A fire in Wealthwood Township south of Aitkin killed three people.

On May 22nd in the early morning hours, the Aitkin Fire Department, deputies and Garrison Fire Department arrived on the scene of a trailer home fire. The structure was fully engulfed and collapsed in on itself. Emergency responders managed to extinguish the fire. Along with the State Fire Marshal, they began to shift through the debris.

Responders found the charred remains of three people and two dogs in the debris. The bodies were identified as two adults and one child. According to the Aitkin Sheriff’s Office, the victims are determined to be Jeffrey Cleys, 69, and Michelle Cleys, 55, of Aitkin. The child’s body was of their grandchild, Grant Diehl, 6, of Deerwood.

There is an ongoing investigation. However, it is believed the space heater may have contributed to the fire.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Updated: Garage Destroyed in Bemidji House Fire (with video)

Suspicious House Fire Near Bemidji Under Investigation

Fire in Blackduck Under Investigation

State Senator Carrie Ruud Not Seeking Re-Election This Fall

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.