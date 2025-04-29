Apr 29, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Fire Significantly Damages Remer Bar and Restaurant
A fire significantly damaged a bar and restaurant in Remer, MN on Sunday.
Emergency workers responded to a structure fire at The Pub around 5:30 in the morning and found the establishment engulfed in fire. Fire departments from Remer and Longville worked to control the fire, which resulted in significant loss.
The fire and its cause remain under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.