Fire Results In Total Loss Of Commercial Structure Near Backus

A fire burned a commercial structure in rural Backus Wednesday morning resulting in a total loss of the building.

According to Sheriff Tom Burch, on Wednesday, January 23 around 7:56 a.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a structure fire on the 1500 block of State Highway 371 in Powers Township.

Responders arrived at the scene and found the structure to be fully engulfed in flames. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Backus Fire Department, Hackensack Fire Department, North Ambulance, and Minnesota State Patrol were working at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the State of Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office.