Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Fire Results In Total Loss Of Commercial Structure Near Backus

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 23 2019
Leave a Comment

A fire burned a commercial structure in rural Backus Wednesday morning resulting in a total loss of the building.

According to Sheriff Tom Burch, on Wednesday, January 23 around 7:56 a.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a structure fire on the 1500 block of State Highway 371 in Powers Township.

Responders arrived at the scene and found the structure to be fully engulfed in flames. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Backus Fire Department, Hackensack Fire Department, North Ambulance, and Minnesota State Patrol were working at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the State of Minnesota Fire Marshall’s Office.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Cass County Reminds Citizens To Keep Address Signs Clear of Snow

Level 3 Predatory Offender Released In Cass County

Cass County Warns Public To Check Ice Conditions Before Going To Lakes

Holiday Phone Scam Targeting Businesses In Cass County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

MnDOT Completes Five-Year Study On Speed Limits

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is increasing speeds on 5,240 miles of state highways based on the recommendations
Posted on Jan. 23 2019

Latest Stories

MnDOT Completes Five-Year Study On Speed Limits

Posted on Jan. 23 2019

Post Office To Resume Operations In Bowlus Next Week

Posted on Jan. 23 2019

Brainerd Girls Basketball Falls To St. Cloud Apollo

Posted on Jan. 23 2019

Cass Lake-Bena Girls Basketball Defeats Laporte

Posted on Jan. 23 2019

Pine River-Backus Girls Basketball Takes Win Over Blackduck

Posted on Jan. 23 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.