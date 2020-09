Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

September 17 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

FIRE IN THE HEARTLAND, The Kent State Story is the story of a generation of students at Kent State University, who stood up in the 1960s and 1970s against racism, tyranny, violence, and war and paid for it with their lives.