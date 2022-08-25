Fire in International Falls Sends Two to Hospital With Injuries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A structure fire on Rainy Lake sent two to the hospital yesterday evening.

According to the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, August 24th, at approximately 5:11 p.m. deputies were alerted of a structure fire at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake. When the International Falls Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, the main structure of Northernaire Houseboats’ business office/home was fully engulfed. Due a portion being an older log structure, the fire was more difficult to battle and hotter than usual. By 8:25 p.m., firefighters managed to knock down the fire and enter the mop up stage.

The sheriff’s office reports that two victims, not named in the release, sustained injuries in the fire. One with critical injuries was transported to a medical facility for a higher level of trauma care. The second victim is being treated at Rainy Lake Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation by the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office. The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office, Little Fork Volunteer Fire Department and International Falls Ambulance Service all assisted on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

