Fire in Cass Lake Destroys Storage Facility for Wood Products Company

A fire destroyed a storage facility for a wood products company in Cass Lake last night.

Firefighters responded to the scene on the south side of Cass Lake around 10:45 p.m. and found a large fire at the Timberlyne Wood Products kiln drying and storage facility.

Firefighters and equipment from the Cass Lake Fire Department, Bemidji Fire Department, Walker Fire Department, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources worked throughout the night to contain and extinguish the fire. The structure and contents are believed to be a total loss.

There were no reported injuries associated with the fire, and the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.