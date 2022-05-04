Fire in Blackduck Under Investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A structure fire in Blackduck is now under investigation.

According to the release, at 4:59 P.M. on May, 3, the Blackduck Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 22000 block of Scenic Highway. Upon arrival, the fire department crew used a defensive, exterior initial attack. This tactic was chosen due to the heavy fire that was in the building.

28 firefighters and 6 pieces of equipment were on the scene for four and a half hours. Currently, the cause of the fire is under investigation. No reports of injuries have been made.

The Blackduck Fire Department was also assisted by the Blackduck Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Kelliher Fire Department, State Fire Marshal, Minnesota DNR, Federal Forestry Services, Juelson Plumbing and Heating, and the Blackduck Ambulance Service.

