Fire In Bemidji Intentionally Set

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 8:30 pm, Bemidji Fire Department responded to the

report of a fully involved structure fire at the 1200 block of Miles Avenue SE in Bemidji

Township, SE of Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved structure with heavy

fire throughout the building. Fire crews went into a defensive or exterior initial attack due to the

heavy involvement of fire inside the structure.

Firefighters were on the scene for two and one-half hours, with 32 firefighters and 11

pieces of equipment. The structure and contents were a total loss. The fire is under

investigation at this time.

Bemidji Fire Department was assisted on scene by Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami

County Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department, State Fire Marshal, and Bemidji Ambulance

Service, Minnesota Energy and Beltrami Electric.

UPDATE: September 09, 2021

It has been determined that this fire has been intentionally set. This determination has been

made due to evidence collected at the scene. Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State

Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public to call the Arson Hotline with any information regarding

the fire.

If you have any information that will aid us in our investigation and apprehension of the person(s) responsible, please call the Arson Hot-Line: 1-800-723-2020.

