Lakeland PBS

Fire In Bemidji Intentionally Set

BJ WaltersSep. 9 2021

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 8:30 pm, Bemidji Fire Department responded to the
report of a fully involved structure fire at the 1200 block of Miles Avenue SE in Bemidji
Township, SE of Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved structure with heavy
fire throughout the building. Fire crews went into a defensive or exterior initial attack due to the
heavy involvement of fire inside the structure.
Firefighters were on the scene for two and one-half hours, with 32 firefighters and 11
pieces of equipment. The structure and contents were a total loss. The fire is under
investigation at this time.
Bemidji Fire Department was assisted on scene by Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami
County Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department, State Fire Marshal, and Bemidji Ambulance
Service, Minnesota Energy and Beltrami Electric.

UPDATE: September 09, 2021
It has been determined that this fire has been intentionally set. This determination has been
made due to evidence collected at the scene. Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State
Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public to call the Arson Hotline with any information regarding
the fire.
If you have any information that will aid us in our investigation and apprehension of the person(s) responsible, please call the Arson Hot-Line: 1-800-723-2020.

By — BJ Walters

