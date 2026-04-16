Fire in Bemidji Causes Explosion, Damage to Several Structures

A structure fire caused an explosion and damaged several structures in Bemidji earlier today.

Lakeland News was told by law enforcement at the scene that no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

First responders arrived at the scene around 2:30 this afternoon to a house and garage on fire between the 15th and 16th block of Bixby Avenue. All homes on the block were evacuated as first responders worked to put out the flames.

“I live about three blocks, four blocks that way,” said bystander Rob Kittleson. “And it sounded like a giant bomb went off to the point where it actually shook my garage.”

“When it boomed, it exploded,” said neighbor Taneshia Drouillard. “And yeah, my hair went flying back and everything, but nobody seemed to be home when it was happening.”

“When I saw the the neighboring garage on fire, it took like two minutes for me to see the frame of the garage,” added neighbor Angela Haasch. “It was so fast. Yeah, I had no idea it really went as fast as it does in the movies.”

We’ll have more details on the fire and explosion on tonight’s newscast.