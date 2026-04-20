Fire Forces Closure of Dunmire’s Bar & Grill in Brainerd

A fire at Dunmire’s Bar & Grill in Brainerd has forced the business to close for the time being.

Assistant Brainerd Fire Chief Dave Cox tells Lakeland News that the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8 on Monday morning. He says there was little fire damage, but smoke was present throughout the building.

Cox added that when fire crews entered the building, they located a group of cleaning rags in a storage area that were still on fire.

“There was a small fire in the back that was due to rags, like the greasy rags,” explained Dunmire’s owner Chris Dunmire in an update on social media. “Thank God it was on tile floor and tile kitchen versus the wood floor, would have been much, much worse. So we lost a lot of product. Thank God it was like a smoldering fire that once the delivery driver showed up and opened that back door, the oxygen rushed in, and then that’s what created the flame.”

He continued, “So thank God, you know, the Brainerd Fire Department jumped on board and handled it right away, did really well at that. Came in quick, hot and heavy and took care of it all.”

No one was hurt in the fire. Dunmire says the restaurant is closed as cleanup is underway.

Dunmire’s on the Lakes, also owned by Dunmire, closed indefinitely after significant flooding late last year.