DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

UPDATED: Fire Engulfs Bar & Restaurant In Squaw Lake

Josh Peterson
Jan. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

A fire engulfed The Hill Bar and Restaurant in Squaw Lake early Friday morning.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office the fire was reported shortly after 5:00 a.m.

The Squaw Lake Fire Department was first on the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

The Squaw Lake Fire Department requested assistance from fire departments in Blackduck, Cohasset, Deer River, and Northome.

The sheriff’s office says that the establishment is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and is being assisted by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Woman Escapes Fire With Help From Neighbors

Explosion And Fire Damages Grain Processing Elevator In East Grand Forks

Homeowners & Pets Rescued from Breezy Point House Fire

How To Stay Safe During Winter Cold Snaps

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Latest Story

Man With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Found At Baxter Public Access

A 49-year-old man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a public access in Baxter on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from
Posted on Jan. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Man With Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Found At Baxter Public Access

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

Walker McGuire Set To Open For Lee Brice At The Sanford Center

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

BSU Men's Hockey Prepares For Big Series With UND This Weekend

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

Judge Rejects Attempt To Change Wild Rice Water Quality Standard

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Prepares For Big WCHA Matchup Against Bulldogs

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.