UPDATED: Fire Engulfs Bar & Restaurant In Squaw Lake

A fire engulfed The Hill Bar and Restaurant in Squaw Lake early Friday morning.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office the fire was reported shortly after 5:00 a.m.

The Squaw Lake Fire Department was first on the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

The Squaw Lake Fire Department requested assistance from fire departments in Blackduck, Cohasset, Deer River, and Northome.

The sheriff’s office says that the establishment is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and is being assisted by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.