Fire Destroys Main Lodge at Popular Ski Resort in NW Minnesota

Lakeland News — Oct. 11 2022

A Monday morning fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota.

It happened at Maplelag Resort in Callaway, about 12 miles north of Detroit Lakes. Officials say the main building at Maplelag is expected to be declared a total loss.

The cause of the fire near Callaway, in Becker County, is under investigation. It’s the second time in 23 years that fire has burned the lodge. In December 1999, the resort’s main building was destroyed by a late-night fire.

“I just can’t believe it, just still in shock,” said Maplelag owner Jim Richards. “I’ve lost so much and unique things and life’s work in smoke right now. People come here and they’re from all over the country. Skiers know about us from, you know, it might be in Chicago, New York, Sacramento, LA, where someone five miles away doesn’t know what we are.”

The last time the resort was destroyed by fire, it closed for the winter and was rebuilt. Richards says there is no doubt they will rebuild the resort once again.

