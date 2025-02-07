Fire Destroys Home South of Bemidji in Helga Township

A fire south of Bemidji on Thursday destroyed a home and all of its contents. No injuries were reported.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to the two-story structure fire around 4 yesterday morning that happened about 12 miles south of Bemidji in Helga township. 22 firefighters and eight pieces of equipment were on the scene for about four hours.

The fire is currently under investigation, but Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood says it appears to have been accidental.