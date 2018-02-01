Fire Death In Minnesota Jump To Highest Level Since 2002

More people died in fires last year in Minnesota than in any year since 2002. That’s according to preliminary numbers released today by the Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division. 63 people died in fires in 2017, a 43% increase over the 43 deaths in 2016. The last time more than 60 people died in fires in Minnesota was in 2002 when 64 people died.

The leading cause of fatal fires last year in Minnesota was careless smoking (9 deaths), followed by combustibles too close to a heat source (4 deaths). There were 19 deaths in which the fire’s cause was undetermined. The lowest numbers of fire fatalities on record was 35 in 2009. The highest was 134 back in 1976.

“Fire is deadly, plain and simple,” says State Fire Marshal Bruce West said. “If people don’t take the dangers of fire seriously and work to prevent a fire in their home, they could find themselves or their loved ones victims of the next tragedy.”

West said it is difficult to pinpoint a reason for the spike in fire deaths. He urges Minnesotans to make fire prevention in their homes a top priority along with creating a family escape plan and practicing it twice a year.

Smoking

If you smoke, smoke outside and extinguish cigarettes in a sturdy ashtray filled with sand or water.

Do not discard cigarettes in potted plants, leaves, mulch or other vegetation.

Do not smoke while on oxygen.

Cooking

Never leave food cooking on the stovetop unattended; stay and look while you cook.

Keep items like oven mitts, aprons and paper towels 3 feet from heat sources in the kitchen.

Heating

Keep space heaters three feet from anything combustible.

Do not leave space heaters unattended. Turn them off while you’re sleeping.

Plug space heaters directly into the wall, not an extension cord or power strip.

Have your furnace and chimney inspected annually.

Open flames

Keep candles at least three feet from anything that can burn and never leave a candle unattended.

Use flameless candles instead of real candles.

Smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms

Test your smoke and CO alarms monthly; change the batteries at least once a year.

Fire doubles in size every 60 seconds; a smoke alarm can give you the time you need to escape.

Install smoke alarms in bedrooms, outside sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

CO alarms should be installed within 10 feet of each sleeping room or inside each sleeping room.

Family escape planning

Start by drawing a map of your home that shows two ways out of every room. Make sure those ways out are easy to open (make sure windows aren’t painted shut, for example), and practice using different ones. If you have a multi-level home, consider putting an escape ladder near each window so you can get to the ground safely in an emergency.

Designate a meeting place outside, such as a tree or utility pole.

Fire death numbers become final once Minnesota hospital officials report their information to the Minnesota Department of Public Health in the spring. So far, 7 people have died in fires in 2018.