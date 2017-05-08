Fire Danger High Today Across Central And Northern Minnesota

The National Weather Service is notifying citizens across central and northern Minnesota that the fire danger is considered “very high” and potentially “extreme,” due to dry weather conditions.

The NWS issued a special weather advisory today to warn the upper part of the state of these dangers, as low humidity and gusty winds make their way through.

The advisory lasts through 7:00 P.M. on Monday.

Many counties in the area have burning restrictions, either you must have a permit to burn, or restricted burning.

If you see a wildfire, call local authorities immediately.