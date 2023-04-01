Fire Chasers: Minnesota Wildland Fire Fighters

Fighting wildland fires were once thought of as a job that “anyone could do”. Just pick up a shovel and dig. But as knowledge, experiences, and nature itself has changed, so has the way these fires are being fought. The documentary visits how the major fires in Minnesota’s early years, which leveled communities and took many lives, became the impetus for the development of the Minnesota Forestry Service and the creation of professional firefighting services. It has become nearly a year-round profession. The process now includes well-trained individuals and organized battle plans along with advanced prevention techniques.