Saturday, April 1 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

This documentary explains how the major fires in Minnesota’s early years, that leveled communities and took many lives, became the impetus of the development of the Minnesota Forestry Service and the creation of professional firefighting services.