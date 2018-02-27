Fire Causes Substantial Damage To Bemidji Home
Firefighters were called around 6:40 Monday evening in Bemidji when a passerby reported seeing flames coming from a home’s garage.
Firefighters arrived on scene at the corner of 9th St. NW and Maurice Ave. NW only a couple minutes after the fire was originally reported.
The fire originated in the garage and quickly spread to the rest of the home. The rental home had tenants, but no one was home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters will spend the next few hours investigating and monitoring the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
