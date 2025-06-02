Fire Causes Significant Damage to Bemidji Area Home

A fire caused significant damage to a Bemidji area home on Saturday, but no injuries were reported from the blaze.

A press release from the Bemidji Fire Department says firefighters responded to the 6000 block of Martin Lane SE in Frohn Township around 10 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a single-story residential structure with heavy smoke and flames visible from the roof and rear of the home. A nearby vehicle and garage were also on fire.

24 firefighters and eight pieces of equipment were on the scene for about three hours.

The fire is currently under investigation, but according to Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, it appears to have been accidental.