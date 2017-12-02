Fire Burns St. Mary’s Church In Red Lake
An overnight fire caused significant damage to St. Mary’s Church in Red Lake.
People passing by posted images and video of the fire to social media.
Lakeland News reached out to the Red Lake Police Department for comment but no information is available at this time.
We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More
Can't wait to see it!... Read More
People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More
Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More