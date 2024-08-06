Aug 6, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Fire Breaks Out in Nevis at Northwoods Grocery & Cafe

The Northwoods Grocery & Cafe, a store located in Nevis that has been a part of the community for at least 100 years, suffered a major fire this morning.

Official details have yet to be released, but a viewing in the area told Lakeland News at the call for the fire went out around 5:45 a.m. Several blocks surrounding the store on Bunyan Trails Road were evacuated for safety precautions.

The fire is speculated to have started at the basement, and the building is considered a total loss. As it is still an active investigation, information is not 100% confirmed.

An official statement from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office will be released tomorrow morning with official information.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Education & Government

Harris Picks MN Gov. Tim Walz as Her Running Mate in Bid to Unite Democrats Against Trump

Community

Community Invited to Attend White Earth Nation Inauguration

Community

Photos: Baseball-Sized Hail in Wadena Over the Weekend

Education & Government

Secretaries of State Urge Elon Musk to Fix AI Chatbot Spreading Election Misinformation on X