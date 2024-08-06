Aug 6, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Fire Breaks Out in Nevis at Northwoods Grocery & Cafe
The Northwoods Grocery & Cafe, a store located in Nevis that has been a part of the community for at least 100 years, suffered a major fire this morning.
Official details have yet to be released, but a viewing in the area told Lakeland News at the call for the fire went out around 5:45 a.m. Several blocks surrounding the store on Bunyan Trails Road were evacuated for safety precautions.
The fire is speculated to have started at the basement, and the building is considered a total loss. As it is still an active investigation, information is not 100% confirmed.
An official statement from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office will be released tomorrow morning with official information.
