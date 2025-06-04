Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Brainerd on Front Street

A fire broke out at a multi-use building in downtown Brainerd today.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Front Street around 11 this morning on a report of smoke in the apartments above the Front Street Cafe. Upon arrival, crews discovered smoke damage in the second floor units, as well as smoke gathering in the attic.

Crews fought the blaze for nearly three hours with the help of multiple fire departments in the area. Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes says that they have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

“When we arrived, we had a crew go out to the second floor, found smoke conditions in the second floor, and then it appeared like the fire was building in the attic space area,” Holmes told Lakeland News.

According to Holmes, the Red Cross is working with displaced residents to ensure they have a place to stay while the cause of the fire is being determined and the building is repaired.