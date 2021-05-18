Fire at Green Valley Bean Company Near Park Rapids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A large structure fire has been reported west of Park Rapids tonight.

The fire appears to have fully engulfed the Green Valley Bean Company, which is located between Park Rapids and Osage. Numerous fire departments are either on the scene or headed to the scene.

According to their website, Green Valley Bean is a specialty bean company established in 1991.

At this time, Lakeland News does not know if anybody was in the structure at the time of the fire or how it may started – we’ll bring you more details tomorrow.

