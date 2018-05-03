Fire At Downtown Bemidji Building

Quick action by Bemidji firefighters helped prevent a structure fire from spreading to other buildings in downtown Bemidji this afternoon.

Bemidji Fire Chief Dave Hoefer tells Lakeland News the fire started on the deck patio area of a second floor apartment.

One person was in an apartment on the second floor when the fire broke out. That person escaped without any injuries and Hoefer reports no one was injured in the blaze.

The fire damaged one apartment, and smoke damaged the entire second floor.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were on hand to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent properties in downtown Bemidji.

The commercial properties on the first floor level did not experience any fire damage but did suffer water damage.