Fire and Explosions in Bemidji Near BSU Caused by Unattended Campfire

More information is now available on the fire and explosion that destroyed multiple structures in Bemidji on Thursday, where it appears an unattended campfire led to the incident.

It happened in a residential neighborhood near the Bemidji State University campus around 2:30 that afternoon. More than 50 first responders were on scene to battle the blaze, and an entire block near Bixby Avenue and 15th Street was evacuated.

No one was at home the time the fire began. Firefighters got the flames under control in around 40 minutes, and no civilians or first responders were reported to be injured. In all, two standalone structures, one vehicle, and the outside of one house sustained major damage.

Reports at the scene originally stated home renovations or faulty wiring may have caused the fire to start, but further investigations proved those claims incorrect. The Bemidji Fire Department says the cause of the fire was accidental, but preventable.

“When we arrived on scene, there was a series of small explosions, and after investigation, we found that those actually are credited to 25-lb. propane cylinders that were located on scene, and we call that a BLEVE, a boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion,” explained Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood. “And then shortly thereafter, the very large explosion that most of the city seemed to hear was a result of a 100-lb. propane tank, which then quickly ignited a neighboring structure and then damaged a home and a vehicle.”

On the cause of the fire, Sherwood said, “We’re still calling it ‘under investigation.’ However, it appears the fire started due to an unattended campfire. Reports, at least initially, are showing that the occupants of the home had a small bon[fire] or a campfire the night before and didn’t completely extinguish it. And then as the winds picked up yesterday afternoon, that fire spread across the yard and other debris and then eventually lit the structure on fire, which led to the multiple explosions and the devastation that we had in that area.”

He continued, “The way it appears, the fire kind of crept underneath the building and was burning inside of it. And then as soon as it generated a large amount of heat, that’s when the first explosion happened. The big one was the 100-lb. cylinder, which actually threw debris nearly a block.”

The scene was attended to by the Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Fire Department, Bemidji State Public Safety, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.