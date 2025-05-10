Fire and Explosion Kill Person Near Emily

A fire and explosion killed a person near Minnie Lake Drive in Emily on Friday.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang says the investigation is early, but it appears one person was living in a bus when it caught on fire, and the victim couldn’t escape the explosion. Witnesses tell Lakeland News there may have been two explosions in all.

Law enforcement remained on the scene Friday evening. Klang says more information is expected to be released on Monday.