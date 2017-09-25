DONATE

Finnish Theatre Group Bringing Local Author’s Play To Life

Clayton Castle
Sep. 25 2017
It’s a tale of immigration, opportunity, and history, and it’s coming to the Chalberg Theatre in Brainerd this week. The one-act play called “The Reading Room” revolves around two immigrants who have found a safe haven in a northern Minnesota library.

Based off a short story written by Ann Toumi, a former teacher in Pequot Lakes and adjunct professor at CLC, “The Reading Room” is based off Toumi’s experiences as a page at the Duluth Public Library in the late 1960’s. She recalls meeting the two Finnish men, who have become the basis of her play.

The production is being produced by the Finnish theatre group Fiasko, a group with a rich history of successful actors and productions in Finland and around the world.

Fiasko’s theatre director says that it is an honor to perform the work of Toumi, who has since moved to Finland to teach, in Minnesota, so close to where the story takes place.

The production ran for two shows in Minneapolis before making the trip to Brainerd and one thing that audiences have been noticing is the theme surrounding immigration, given the current political climate.

“The Reading Room” will be performed at the Chalberg Theatre at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

