Finlandia Ski Marathon in Bemidji Cancelled for 2nd Year in a Row

Feb 7, 2025

For the second year in a row, the Finlandia Ski Marathon in Bemidji has been cancelled due to poor skiing conditions.

The event was to be held February 15th at Buena Vista Ski Area. Organizers cited lack of snow cover and uneven coverage over most of the ski trails used for the race as the reason for cancelling.

In a press release, organizers said they found that despite the recent snowstorm, much of the snow was blown away by high winds that robbed their open fields and hill tops of snow they’d need to connect the sections that are unusable. They say that without the ability to connect those trail sections, they are unable to host a race that meets their standards for safety and a quality ski experience.

Skiiers who would like to tour and ski the west side 5k at Buena Vista will be welcomed with race day grooming, but there will be no timing or awards.

